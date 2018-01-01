

Reus Renews with Borussia Dortmund until 2023



BERLIN – German international Marco Reus on Friday renewed his contract with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund until 2023, the German club said.



Reus, a Dortmund native, told the club Web site that he always dreamed of playing for his hometown team and is committed to remaining with the squad.



The forward joined Dortmund in 2012 from Borussia Mönchengladbach.



Reus has suffered over the years from injures, one of which forced him to miss the 2014 World Cup, but is now back to being a regular starter for Dortmund.



