 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

Panama Prepares Trade Retaliation against 20 Countries

PANAMA CITY – Panama’s foreign ministry on Friday published a list of 20 countries that discriminate against Panamanian imports as a first step toward establishing reciprocity measures.

The list includes Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Croatia, Slovenia, Estonia, France, Greece, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Cameroon, Georgia, Russia and Serbia.

Hours before, Panamanian Trade Minister Augusto Arosemana told the press that the publication of the list was a “very novel step in our country’s foreign policy.”

“We have the responsibility to defend the interests of Panama on the world stage. When we passed the retorsion law in 2016 ... we had anticipated this step but we evidently had to exhaust prior efforts,” the minister said.

In September 2016, the Panamanian congress passed a retorsion law that reinforces the migratory, fiscal and tariff measures that the government can use to retaliate against other countries.

France included Panama on a list of tax havens in April 2016, after the “Panama Papers” scandal broke out showing how rich individuals and corporations use offshore schemes to avoid taxes, while Colombia has applied tariffs on certain re-exports from the Panamanian Colon Free Trade Zone for more than five years, despite a World Trade Organization ruling against it.

In December 2016, Panama was also included on a European Union blacklist of tax havens, although one month later the Central American nation and seven other countries were taken off and put on an under observation grey list.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved