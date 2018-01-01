 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

US Secretary of State Congratulates Kenyan Government, Opposition on Pact

NAIROBI – The visiting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerman congratulated Kenya’s president and the opposition leader on Friday for reaching an agreement to resolve the political crisis that began with the August 2017 elections.

“While we know addressing Kenya’s ethnic and political divisions will take some time and effort, today both of these men showed great leadership in coming together,” Tillerson told a news conference in Nairobi after meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“All the credit goes to the two leaders,” Tillerson said when journalists suggested a possible connection between his visit and the timing of the agreement.

Kenyatta said earlier that the country was more important than any individual and that elections come and go, but Kenya remains.

“We will begin a process of discussing what ails us and what creates division among us,” the president said following talks with opposition head Raila Odinga.

“The time has come for us to confront and resolve our differences; these differences are becoming too entrenched,” Odinga said via the Twitter account of his party, the National Super Alliance (NASA).

The opposition leader stressed that the conflict must come to an end as Kenyatta and Odinga could not “be the leaders under whose watch Kenya slid into a failed nation.”

Tillerson, however, expressed concern about issues that threaten democracy and need to be fixed, such as the previous shutdown of several independent television stations or government interference in the justice system.

Last November, Kenya’s Supreme Court upheld the results of the presidential election re-run, which saw the incumbent Kenyatta win by a landslide amid an opposition boycott.

The court’s decision caused jubilation among Kenyatta’s supporters and protests in NASA strongholds across the East African country, as Odinga refused to accept the election results and denied the legitimacy of the government.
 

