Red Cross: Humanitarian Convoy Enters Eastern Ghouta

BEIRUT – A humanitarian convoy on Friday entered Eastern Ghouta, an opposition-controlled enclave on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, and was able to distribute aid despite continuing clashes, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

The convoy of 13 trucks, organized by the ICRC in collaboration with the Syrian Red Crescent and the United Nations, delivered 2,400 food parcels meant to sustain 12,000 people for a month, as well as 3,248 bags of flour.

Medical supplies were not included in the shipment.

“We were taken aback by the fighting that broke out despite guarantees from the parties involved in this conflict that humanitarians could enter Douma, in Eastern Ghouta,” said Robert Mardini, the ICRC’s regional director for the Middle East.

Douma, the largest population center in Eastern Ghouta, came under bombardment shortly before the convoy arrived, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

“As more aid is needed in the coming days, it is absolutely critical that these assurances be renewed and respected in the future,” Mardini said, stressing that humanitarian workers should not have to risk their lives to distribute assistance.

“The safety of humanitarian workers, as well as that of civilians, should always be guaranteed,” he said.

The spokesperson for the UN Office for Humanitarian Coordination (OCHA) in Syria, Linda Tom, told EFE via email that Friday convoy’s delivered the supplies that were prevented from entering Douma on Monday.

Eastern Ghouta, home before the civil war to some 400,000 people, has been the target of artillery attacks and aerial bombardments since February amid a siege by Syrian government forces that began in 2013.

UN officials said that during an inspection ahead of Monday’s planned convoy into Ghouta, Syrian officials removed 70 percent of the medical supplies.
 

