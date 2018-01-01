

Molard Wins 6th Stage of Paris-Nice; Sanchez Keeps Yellow Jersey



VENCE, France – French cyclist Rudy Molard (Groupama) won Friday’s sixth stage of the 2018 Paris-Nice road race and Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) retained the leader’s yellow jersey.



The 28-year-old Molard launched a late attack and reaching the finish line of the 198km (123mi) stage with a time of 4:40.04 to earn his first World Tour win.



The main contenders for the general classification, Belgium’s Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe and Sanchez, crossed the line 2 seconds later.



Despite coming fourth in the stage, Sanchez stayed at the top of the general, with a 22 second advantage over second-place Alaphilippe.



The race is to continue on Saturday with a 175km stage from Nice to La Colmaine that features five climbs.



