Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Molard Wins 6th Stage of Paris-Nice; Sanchez Keeps Yellow Jersey

VENCE, France – French cyclist Rudy Molard (Groupama) won Friday’s sixth stage of the 2018 Paris-Nice road race and Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) retained the leader’s yellow jersey.

The 28-year-old Molard launched a late attack and reaching the finish line of the 198km (123mi) stage with a time of 4:40.04 to earn his first World Tour win.

The main contenders for the general classification, Belgium’s Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe and Sanchez, crossed the line 2 seconds later.

Despite coming fourth in the stage, Sanchez stayed at the top of the general, with a 22 second advantage over second-place Alaphilippe.

The race is to continue on Saturday with a 175km stage from Nice to La Colmaine that features five climbs.
 

