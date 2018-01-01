

Sao Paulo Fires Head Coach after Loss to Palmeiras



SAO PAULO – Brazilian club Sao Paulo FC fired head coach Dorival Junior on Friday, a day after the team’s 2-0 loss to cross-town rival Palmeiras.



Dorival Junior had already been on the hot seat due to the team’s spotty play on field, and the defeat Thursday night at Allianz Parque against its historical rival was the final straw.



SPFC said in a statement that Andre Jardine, the head coach of the club’s U-20 side, would take over on a provisional basis.



Dorival Junior said for his part that he was satisfied at having accomplished the goal he was hired for: to keep the club in Brazil’s first division.



At the time he replaced Rogerio Ceni in July of last year, Sao Paulo was near the bottom of the standings and in serious danger of being relegated.



But fans and management were unhappy with the club’s record of four wins, two draws and five losses in this year’s Sao Paulo soccer league.



Dorival Junior had an overall record of 17-11-12 during his 40-game tenure at Sao Paulo.



Before taking the helm of SPFC, Dorival Junior had coached Santos for two years and led that team to the Sao Paulo soccer league title in 2016.



