 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Spanish Actress Sees Movies as a Bridge That Brings People Together

BOGOTA – For Spanish actress Cayetana Guillen Cuervo, one of the best ambassadors of her country’s film industry, the seventh art can be a bridge that brings people together, and for that reason does her bit to globalize it as the image of the European nation.

“Who has done more to spread Spain’s image than (Pedro) Almodovar, (Jose Luis) Garci, (Fernando) Trueba, Isabel Coixet, Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Javier Bardem?” Guillen asked in an interview with EFE in Bogota, where she is the special guest at the 6th Exhibition of Spanish Cinema.

For that reason, she said that Spanish movies should screen “in every country of Latin America,” on a two-way street that also takes the seventh art of Ibero-American nations to the Iberian country.

She also considered that such a consistent movement must start with the great classics of Spanish movies, like those by director Luis Garcia Berlanga and screenwriter Rafael Azcona.

Specifically, at the 6th Exhibition of Spanish Cinema in Colombia there is a space reserved for Garcia Berlanga, where fans can see such all-time classics as “Welcome Mr. Marshall,” “Placido,” “The Executioner” and “The Rocket from Calabuch.”

A total of 21 films will be projected in 13 cities including “Summer 1993,” “Handia” and “Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle” by Gustavo Salmeron, honored at the Goya Awards and who opened the film event Thursday night.

“I believe Latin Americans have a lot of feeling for Spanish movies. What’s needed is to have theaters where they have the chance to go see them,” Guillen Cuervo said about the importance of this festival.

Asked how movies by a man like Garcia Berlanga, who died in 2010 and who began his work under the dictatorship of Generalissimo Francisco Franco, could be so meaningful to an audience as different as the one in Colombia, she said it is thanks to a “sense of humor so concrete that it is a trial by fire as well.”

“Berlanga’s value is in telling who we have been, it’s being able to tell Colombians what Spain was like, because “The Executioner” does that and so does “La Escopeta Nacional” (The National Shotgun). Both show what Spain was and portray the sociopolitical environment of the country,” she said.

For Guillen Cuervo, who plays Irene Larra in the series “The Ministry of Time,” television has been wonderful for Spanish creators, because “in the midst of crisis it has saved the fiction, it has saved the technicians and it has saved the artists.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved