

Spanish Actress Sees Movies as a Bridge That Brings People Together



BOGOTA – For Spanish actress Cayetana Guillen Cuervo, one of the best ambassadors of her country’s film industry, the seventh art can be a bridge that brings people together, and for that reason does her bit to globalize it as the image of the European nation.



“Who has done more to spread Spain’s image than (Pedro) Almodovar, (Jose Luis) Garci, (Fernando) Trueba, Isabel Coixet, Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Javier Bardem?” Guillen asked in an interview with EFE in Bogota, where she is the special guest at the 6th Exhibition of Spanish Cinema.



For that reason, she said that Spanish movies should screen “in every country of Latin America,” on a two-way street that also takes the seventh art of Ibero-American nations to the Iberian country.



She also considered that such a consistent movement must start with the great classics of Spanish movies, like those by director Luis Garcia Berlanga and screenwriter Rafael Azcona.



Specifically, at the 6th Exhibition of Spanish Cinema in Colombia there is a space reserved for Garcia Berlanga, where fans can see such all-time classics as “Welcome Mr. Marshall,” “Placido,” “The Executioner” and “The Rocket from Calabuch.”



A total of 21 films will be projected in 13 cities including “Summer 1993,” “Handia” and “Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle” by Gustavo Salmeron, honored at the Goya Awards and who opened the film event Thursday night.



“I believe Latin Americans have a lot of feeling for Spanish movies. What’s needed is to have theaters where they have the chance to go see them,” Guillen Cuervo said about the importance of this festival.



Asked how movies by a man like Garcia Berlanga, who died in 2010 and who began his work under the dictatorship of Generalissimo Francisco Franco, could be so meaningful to an audience as different as the one in Colombia, she said it is thanks to a “sense of humor so concrete that it is a trial by fire as well.”



“Berlanga’s value is in telling who we have been, it’s being able to tell Colombians what Spain was like, because “The Executioner” does that and so does “La Escopeta Nacional” (The National Shotgun). Both show what Spain was and portray the sociopolitical environment of the country,” she said.



For Guillen Cuervo, who plays Irene Larra in the series “The Ministry of Time,” television has been wonderful for Spanish creators, because “in the midst of crisis it has saved the fiction, it has saved the technicians and it has saved the artists.



