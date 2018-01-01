 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spain Court Denies Bid to Free Jailed Catalan Politician, Regional Candidate

MADRID – A Spanish Supreme Court judge dismissed on Friday a petition to free a jailed politician who has been presented by Catalan lawmakers as the official candidate to the regional presidency following the dissolution of the post in the wake of an abortive independence bid last year.

Pablo Llarena ruled against a request lodged by Jordi Sanchez’s defense lawyers to free the jailed politician so that he could attend an investiture debate in the Catalan regional parliament slated to take place on Monday.

Llarena ordered Sanchez to remain in pre-trial detention, where he was awaiting an investigation into sedition and rebellion for his role in the Oct. 1 independence referendum, as there was a risk that he would repeat his alleged actions given a recent pact by two separatist parties to “continue the process that would end with the creation of a republic.”

Sanchez, 53, is the president of the Catalan National Assembly, a pro-separatist platform, as well as a member of the Catalan parliament in absentia for Together for Catalonia (JxCat), a party led by Carles Puigdemont, the former regional president who fled to Brussels to avoid a Spanish arrest warrant, as he was also facing charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

It was a setback for pro-independence parties in the regional chamber which had proposed Sanchez in lieu of Puigdemont, who was instead to take on an honorary presidency from afar.

Snap elections called by the Spanish government of Mariano Rajoy, which took control of Catalan institutions after the illegal declaration of independence on Oct. 27, backfired when separatist parties once again rose to the fore and cobbled together a majority.

They were in the process of re-instituting autonomy to the region’s institutions, including the presidency.
 

