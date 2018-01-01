 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Liverpool’s Salah Voted Best Premier League Player for February

LONDON – Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah was named on Friday the Premier League’s Player of the Month for February.

Salah scored four goals and added two assists during the month of February, helping the Anfield team achieve two victories and one draw in the league.

“I always try to help us to reach the three points and be in a better position, that’s the most important thing. But it’s something individual, this award, and it’s nice to win it again,” the Egyptian forward, who won the same title in November, told the Liverpool website.

‘The Pharaoh’ received more votes than Sergio Aguero of Manchester City, Mousa Dembelé of Tottenham, Albion’s Pascal Gross and Glenn Murray, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, and Xherdan Shaqiri of Stoke City.

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League, behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

At the same time, Brighton & Hove Albion coach Chris Hughton won the Premier League Manager of the Month for February, passing over Javi Gracia (Watford), Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham) and David Wagner (Huddersfield).
 

