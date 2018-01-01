

Bayern’s James to Miss Hamburger Game, Coach Heynckes Says



BERLIN – Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes revealed on Friday that Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez will miss the upcoming Bundesliga match against Hamburger to give him time to recover properly.



James was sidelined by a calf injury that he sustained during the Bavarians’ 5-0 victory over Turkish side Besiktas in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16, on Feb. 20.



“James took part in his first full session yesterday. He is doing well after his injury, but we’re not taking any risks with him tomorrow,” Heynckes said at a press conference.



The former Real Madrid player is not expected to be available for the second leg of the Besiktas and Bayern Munich tie scheduled for March 14.



Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and winger Kingsley Coman are also expected to miss Saturday’s Hamburger game.



