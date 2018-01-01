

Peruvian Race Walker Dreams of Olympic Medal



LIMA – Race walker Kimberly Garcia, honored as Peru’s top athlete in 2017, has her sights set on the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and the chance to win her country’s first-ever Olympic medal in a track-and-field event.



On Saturday, the 24-year-old from the Andean city of Huancayo continues her Olympic journey at the South American Race Walking Championships in Sucua, Ecuador.



She also plans to compete at this year’s World Race Walking Team Championships in Taicang, China, and at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.



“My goal is to win the gold medal (in Ecuador), but it will be quite competitive and tightly contested,” she told EFE in an interview, noting that Brazilian rival Erica De Sena and Colombia’s Sandra Arenas will be among her rivals.



“I know them well and I know how they race,” she said. “Sandra is my age, and we’ve been competing against one another since we were very young.”



Garcia won her country’s race walking championship in January and finished fourth at the Memorial Jerzy Hausleber, a 20-kilometer race walk held in February in Monterrey, Mexico.



“The competition in Mexico was a preparation to assess my level,” she said. “I clocked one hour, 32 minutes ... My level is good at the moment. At this South American Championships I’ll go all out, like I always do, to try to lower my time and get in competitive shape” for the World Championships in May.



She says she also has set herself the goal of winning a medal in Taicang.



“My goal has always been to be among the top 10 runners, and I was seventh at last year’s (World Championships in Athletics),” she said. “Now I need to think about finishing at least in the top five and strive for a medal.”



“My ultimate goal is the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Garcia said. “All these competitions are preparation to get there in really good condition and battle for a spot on the podium. I’ve always dreamed of an Olympic medal.”



Peru has never won a medal in athletics at a Summer Games and has won only four Olympic medals total – three in shooting, including a gold, and one in women’s volleyball.



