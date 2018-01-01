 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sevilla’s Navas to Miss Valencia, Manchester United Matches

SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla announced on Friday that its right winger Jesus Navas will miss the Spanish club’s upcoming two matches against Valencia in La Liga play and Manchester United in the second leg of UEFA Champions League last-of-16 due to a right calf injury.

The 32-year-old player sustained his right calf injury during Sevilla’s defeat 5-2 against Atletico Madrid on Feb. 25.

“His development in the last 48 hours has not been as fast as was hoped and, as such, Sevilla FC’s medical team carried out further tests that revealed a small injury to the player’s right calf. His recovery will depend on the injury’s evolution in the coming days,” the club said in a statement.

Sevilla is set to play against Valencia on March 10, while Manchester United’s game is scheduled for March 13.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved