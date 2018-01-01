

Sevilla’s Navas to Miss Valencia, Manchester United Matches



SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla announced on Friday that its right winger Jesus Navas will miss the Spanish club’s upcoming two matches against Valencia in La Liga play and Manchester United in the second leg of UEFA Champions League last-of-16 due to a right calf injury.



The 32-year-old player sustained his right calf injury during Sevilla’s defeat 5-2 against Atletico Madrid on Feb. 25.



“His development in the last 48 hours has not been as fast as was hoped and, as such, Sevilla FC’s medical team carried out further tests that revealed a small injury to the player’s right calf. His recovery will depend on the injury’s evolution in the coming days,” the club said in a statement.



Sevilla is set to play against Valencia on March 10, while Manchester United’s game is scheduled for March 13.



