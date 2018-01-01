

Germany Police Raid over 30 Homes of Hardcore Soccer Fans



BERLIN – The German police raided on Friday a total of 39 homes belonging to alleged soccer hooligans, as part of investigations launched into incidents that took place after the Mainz 05-Werder Bremen clash in late 2017, according to a police spokeswoman.



The spokeswoman said the raided homes were located in Bremen, Essen, Dortmund and other cities in the German state of Lower Saxony.



Following the Bundesliga match, a group of Werder hardcore fans stormed a bar and attacked a group of opposition supporters who allegedly had close ties to neo-Nazis.



Several people were injured after the brawl escalated into combatants using chairs and table legs to hit one another, prompting the Bremen police to open an investigation.



