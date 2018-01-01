

Zidane Again Defends Benzema’s Role in Real Madrid



MADRID – Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane was again forced on Friday to defend the role his countryman Karim Benzema plays in the team and denied that Welsh forward Gareth Bale is injured.



Benzema’s overall performance and Bale’s total contribution to the team have drawn criticism from some fans.



“Regardless of being unfair or not, I will not change my mind about Karim,” Zidane said at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s La Liga match against Eibar.



“I do not have to convince people. Some of those who know soccer, know that Karim is very good,” he stressed.



The coach also explained why Bale did not start in Real’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint Germain in the second leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16, insisting that Bale does not suffer from injuries and highlighting his importance in the club.



