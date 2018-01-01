 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Zidane Again Defends Benzema’s Role in Real Madrid

MADRID – Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane was again forced on Friday to defend the role his countryman Karim Benzema plays in the team and denied that Welsh forward Gareth Bale is injured.

Benzema’s overall performance and Bale’s total contribution to the team have drawn criticism from some fans.

“Regardless of being unfair or not, I will not change my mind about Karim,” Zidane said at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s La Liga match against Eibar.

“I do not have to convince people. Some of those who know soccer, know that Karim is very good,” he stressed.

The coach also explained why Bale did not start in Real’s 2-1 win over Paris Saint Germain in the second leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16, insisting that Bale does not suffer from injuries and highlighting his importance in the club.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved