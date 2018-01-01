

US Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 4.1% in February; 313,000 Jobs Added



WASHINGTON – The United States’ unemployment rate held steady once again at 4.1 percent in February, a month in which a much higher-than-expected 313,000 new jobs were created, the Labor Department said Friday.



The current jobless rate, which has remained unchanged for five straight months and is at its lowest level since 2000, indicates the US economy has stabilized at a level consistent with full employment and confirms that a risk of wage inflation exists.



Job creation in February was significantly higher than in January, when nonfarm payrolls rose by 239,000, according to revised figures released Friday by the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.



February’s payroll increase also was the highest monthly gain since mid-2016 and easily bettered economists’ forecast for 205,000 new jobs.



But average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by just $0.04 in February to $26.75, up from $26.71 in January. The wage growth from February 2017 was only 2.6 percent.



Typically, wages rise by between 3 percent and 4 percent in periods of robust economic performance.



The strong labor market further raises expectations that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its next policy meeting – the first to be presided over by new Fed Chair Jerome Powell – on March 20-21.



The labor force participation rate, defined as the share of the population 16 years and older either working or seeking work, was slightly higher at 63 percent in February, compared with 62.7 percent in January and 62.9 percent in February 2017.



Meanwhile, the number of long-term unemployed (people out of work for 27 weeks or more) fell to 20.7 percent of the total jobless population on a seasonally adjusted basis, down from 21.5 percent the month before and 23.8 percent in February 2017.



In February, construction employment increased by 61,000 jobs, the number of manufacturing jobs rose by 31,000, retail trade employment rose by 50,000 and employment in professional and business services also climbed by 50,000.



