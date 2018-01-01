 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Singapore’s Marina Bay Illuminated by Art Installations

SINGAPORE – A collection of light sculptures designed by international artists has been installed at Singapore’s Marina Bay waterfront as part of a festival showcasing works made from sustainable materials.

Among the pieces on display were “Dancing Grass” by South Korean artists Yuree Hong and Siyoung Kim, “Transistable Plastic” by Spanish collective Luzinterruptus, and “Illumaphonium” by British artist Michael Davis.

The artworks were designed with energy-saving or environmentally-friendly materials, which according to the organizers, “reinforce Marina Bay’s position as a sustainable precinct and serve as reminders to encourage festival goers and the general public to adopt sustainable habits in their everyday lives.”

The 360-hectare (3.6-square kilometer) waterfront development will host 22 light installations and other activities as part of the Light Marina Bay festival until April 1.
 

