EU Mission Says Sierra Leone Elections Were Transparent Despite Violence

FREETOWN – The chief of the European Union’s Election Observation Mission said on Friday that the general elections held two days ago in Sierra Leone were authentic and conducted with transparency, despite the intimidation and violence that affected the campaign.

Jean Lambert spoke at a press conference held in Freetown to present the mission’s preliminary conclusions.

The English member of the European Parliament called on parties and candidates to demand that their supporters refrain from acts of violence and intimidation against candidates and activists and to publicly commit to accepting the credible election results.

She stressed that the EU mission found the elections to be transparent, credible and well-organized, adding that they sensed in the voters the will to support democracy in the country.

The mission based its judgment on reports from more than 100 EU observers who visited more than 400 polling stations during the elections.

These reports indicated that the voting process was good or very good in more than 95 percent of the stations.

The EU mission will publish its final report on the elections in the two months following the announcement of the final election results.

These elections were historic for Sierra Leone, as they were the first to be held after the 2014 Ebola epidemic and the conclusion of the United Nations peace operations in the country.

Sierra Leone’s National Electoral Commission said on Thursday that the country was still waiting for the preliminary results, which will be released after counting reaches 25 percent of the ballots.
 

