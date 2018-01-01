

Shiffrin Clinches Overall Alpine Ski World Cup for 2nd Consecutive Year



OFTERSCHWANG, Germany – Mikaela Shiffrin from the United States clinched the overall FIS Alpine Ski World Cup with a third place in the giant slalom in Ofterschwang on Friday.



It was now mathematically impossible for her to lose the championship, meaning she will be adding the crystal globe to her cabinet for the second year running



Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel finished first place in the giant slalom, with a time of 2 minutes, 34.80 seconds, while Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg came in second with a time of 2:35.46.



Four-time Olympic medalist Shiffrin logged a time of 2:35.54, a third place spot that secures her claim to the overall competition title.



