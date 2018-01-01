

Huancayo Routs Union Española 3-0, Advances to Copa Sudamericana Second Stage



HUANCAYO, Peru – Peruvian club Sport Huancayo trounced Chilean side Union Española 3-0 in a Copa Sudamericana match played at an altitude of 3,200 meters (10,490 feet), a result that gave it a win on aggregate by the same score and a berth in the second stage of South America’s secondary club tournament.



The teams squared off in the second leg of their first-stage match-up in this highland city on Thursday night, three weeks after playing to a scoreless draw in Independencia, Chile, in the first leg.



The hosts dominated the contest at Huancayo Stadium from the outset, with midfielder Luis Trujillo opening the scoring in the 21st minute on a blast from 30 meters out that bounced over the head of Union Española net minder Diego Sanchez.



Huancayo then struck again shortly after the intermission when Colombian Charles Monsalvo received a pass from the right side and volleyed it past Sanchez.



Union Española appeared demoralized by the deficit on the scoreboard and the situation became even more dire when Argentine midfielder Santiago Gallucci was sent off for a second yellow card in the 77th minute.



Two minutes later, Huancayo scored an additional insurance goal on a powerful diagonal blast from the right side by Marcio Valverde that landed inside the far upright.



Down 3-0 on aggregate, Union Española’s frustration boiled over when Pablo Aranguiz was given a direct red card for a hard challenge on Carlos Neumann.



Huancayo is one of 11 squads that have already booked a place in the 32-team second stage of the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second-most prestigious club tournament after the Copa Libertadores.



The Peruvian club will learn its opponent in the second stage, to be played in July and August, when the draw is held in early June.



