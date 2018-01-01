 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Huancayo Routs Union Española 3-0, Advances to Copa Sudamericana Second Stage

HUANCAYO, Peru – Peruvian club Sport Huancayo trounced Chilean side Union Española 3-0 in a Copa Sudamericana match played at an altitude of 3,200 meters (10,490 feet), a result that gave it a win on aggregate by the same score and a berth in the second stage of South America’s secondary club tournament.

The teams squared off in the second leg of their first-stage match-up in this highland city on Thursday night, three weeks after playing to a scoreless draw in Independencia, Chile, in the first leg.

The hosts dominated the contest at Huancayo Stadium from the outset, with midfielder Luis Trujillo opening the scoring in the 21st minute on a blast from 30 meters out that bounced over the head of Union Española net minder Diego Sanchez.

Huancayo then struck again shortly after the intermission when Colombian Charles Monsalvo received a pass from the right side and volleyed it past Sanchez.

Union Española appeared demoralized by the deficit on the scoreboard and the situation became even more dire when Argentine midfielder Santiago Gallucci was sent off for a second yellow card in the 77th minute.

Two minutes later, Huancayo scored an additional insurance goal on a powerful diagonal blast from the right side by Marcio Valverde that landed inside the far upright.

Down 3-0 on aggregate, Union Española’s frustration boiled over when Pablo Aranguiz was given a direct red card for a hard challenge on Carlos Neumann.

Huancayo is one of 11 squads that have already booked a place in the 32-team second stage of the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second-most prestigious club tournament after the Copa Libertadores.

The Peruvian club will learn its opponent in the second stage, to be played in July and August, when the draw is held in early June.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved