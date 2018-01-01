 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Zidane Has Whole Squad Available before Eibar’s League Game

MADRID – Real Madrid wrapped up practice on Friday ahead of its Eibar La Liga match with all players available for coach Zinedine Zidane, who was considering changes on the starting lineup after defeating Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

All the first team players took part in the training session, except for third-string goalkeeper Luca Zidane, who has not sustained any injuries but trained with the reserve team, according to the club.

Croatia’s midfielder Luka Modric and Germany’s Toni Kroos continued to practice normally with their teammates, hoping to regain their starting line-up spots.

Gareth Bale and Isco Alarcon were also expected to start against Eibar after being left on the bench for the Blancos’ 2-1 win over PSG in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
 

