

Atletico Madrid’s Keeper Oblak in Doubt for Celta Clash with Muscle Complaint



MADRID – Atletico Madrid’s first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak looked in doubt for the club’s weekend home clash with Galician club Celta Vigo as medical examinations revealed an injury to his left gluteus, the club said Friday.



In a statement, Atletico said the Slovenia international was pulled from Thursday night’s Europa League match with Lokomotiv Moscow after complaining about muscle discomfort.



“Our goalkeeper is pending future developments to determine when he can be available again,” the club statement said.



Second-place Atletico hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday afternoon.



Argentine Axel Werner, 22, looks likely to fill Oblak’s boots once again, as he did during Atletico’s 3-0 win over Lokomotiv.



