Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Cagliari’s Joao Pedro Suspended for Positive Doping Test

ROME – Italy’s anti-doping tribunal (TNA) suspended on Friday as a precautionary measure Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, who plays for the Serie A side Cagliari, after the player’s recent positive test for doping.

Joao Pedro tested positive for Hydrochlorothiazide following a test carried out on Feb. 11 at the end of a Serie A match against Sassuolo, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADO) said in a statement.

The note added that the first section of the TNA decided to suspend the Brazilian forward as a precautionary measure following a request from Italy’s anti-doping prosecutor’s office.

Hydrochlorothiazide is diuretic drug, banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can be used to hide the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Joao Pedro, 26, has played in Cagliari since 2014 and this season he played 21 games and scored five goals.

This is not the first doping case for a Serie A player this season. In January, Benevento captain Fabio Lucioni was suspended for one year by the TNA after testing positive for Clostebol in September 2017.
 

