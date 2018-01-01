 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

India Hopes Kim-Trump Meeting Will Help Ease Tensions

NEW DELHI – The Indian government welcomed on Friday the news that the leader of North Korea and the President of the United States had agreed to hold a meeting and hoped it would help reduce tensions and contribute to peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.

South Korean officials in Washington on Thursday announced that Donald Trump had agreed to meet with Kim Jong-un and would hopefully be doing so by May.

“India supports all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy,” Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“We hope that such engagement will help in reducing tensions and pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation in the Korean peninsula,” he added, during the ministry’s weekly media briefing.

The spokesperson insisted that any solutions to the Korean conflict should address concerns about Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile program.

Trump and Kim are expected to meet in May at a yet-to-be-determined venue to explore the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, according to the members of a South Korean delegation.

South Korean officials traveled to Washington to deliver a message Kim had given for Trump in Pyongyang on Monday, laying out his wish to meet the US president as soon as possible.

India’s trade with North Korea is valued at around $200 million a year, out of which $111 million correspond to Indian exports, mainly refined oil, and $88 million to imports.

In October, India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that her country would not close its embassy in Pyongyang at a time when Washington was urging the international community to step up pressure on North Korea on account of its nuclear program.
 

