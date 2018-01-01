 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kipkosgei Prevails over 35,000 Runners, Wins 3rd Jerusalem Marathon in a Row

JERUSALEM – Kenyan Shadrack Kipkosgei prevailed on Friday over more than 35,000 runners from 72 countries to win the Jerusalem marathon for the 3rd consecutive year.

Kipkosgei recorded a time of two hours, 21 minutes and 26 seconds, just 14 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Damte Wendwesen Tilahun.

Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie, who was the first to run a marathon under two hours and four minutes, was the event’s guest of honor.

Gebrselassie took part in the 10-kilometer contest, running beside the Jerusalem Mayor, Nir Barkat.

The majority of the runners were from Israel, especially from the holy city, according to organizers who pointed out that many contesters came from China, United States, Germany, Poland, Portugal and Lithuania.
 

