

Kimmich Extends His Contract with Bayern Munich until 2023



BERLIN – Bayern Munich’s right back Joshua Kimmich extended on Friday his contract with the Bundesliga leader for three years, meaning he is to stay at the club until 2023.



The Germany international said he was proud to stick at Bayern, according to a statement from the club.



“I’m very happy I’ve extended my contract so early. It shows the club and the officials have a lot of trust in me and see me as an important factor for FC Bayern’s long-term success,” the 23-year-old said.



The defender has made 109 competitive appearances for Bayern since he joined from Leipzig in the 2015/16 season, scoring 13 goals so far.



Bayern’s chairman, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, welcomed the news and said Kimmich’s progress in the club’s back-line had set the German giants on a positive path.



Bayern host Hamburger SV on Saturday.



