

German SPD Announces Its New Grand Coalition Cabinet Members



BERLIN – The German Social Democratic Party (SPD) leadership announced on Friday which of its members would enter the country’s new Grand Coalition cabinet.



The SPD revealed the names of six future ministers who are set to form part of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government after months of intense negotiations with Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU).



The SPD’s provisional leader, Olaf Scholz, said on Twitter that he was resigning as mayor of Hamburg next week “to join the new government as finance minister and Vice-Chancellor.”



Meanwhile, at a party event with the SPD’s parliamentary group chief Andrea Nahles, former Justice Minister Heiko Maas was confirmed as Germany’s new foreign affairs minister.



The coveted position of Germany’s top diplomat had been surrounded by some palace intrigue, as both the incumbent foreign affairs minister, Sigmar Gabriel, and the former SPD secretary-general, Martin Schulz, had vied for the job.



On Thursday, Gabriel said he no longer sought to fight for the post, while Schultz, in the midst of intense intra-party criticism and tensions, first resigned as SPD leader and later rejected becoming foreign affairs minister, mere days before Merkel announced the successful coalition deal.



The CDU has also appointed six cabinet positions, while their Bavarian partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU), is allocated three appointees.



Germany’s new cabinet will feature seven women – Merkel included – and nine men, with an average age of 51.



Both CDU and SPD have respected their gender parity quotas, while the CSU’s three cabinet posts will be filled by men.



Out of six CDU cabinet appointments, only two are politicians with prior experience as ministers: Ursula von der Leyen (Defense), and Peter Altmaier (Economy).



The remaining appointments are fresh faces such as Jens Spahn, an outspoken critic of Merkel’s policies who represents the CDU’s most conservative wing and will now take on the position of health minister.



As for the CSU, the interior ministry has been given to the southern German party’s leader and regional minister-president of Bavaria, Horst Seehofer.



