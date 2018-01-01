 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

China Denies It Refused Medical Attention to Detained Activist

BEIJING – China denied on Friday accusations by Sweden that Beijing did not allow a Swedish doctor to attend to Gui Minhai, a Chinese-born citizen of Sweden.

Sweden’s foreign minister, Margot Wallstrom, had called China’s attitude “unacceptable” in a statement on Thursday.

Wallstrom added China went back on its previous assurances that 53-year-old Gui would be allowed to see a Swedish doctor.

In a press conference on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang rejected what he called Sweden’s “unfounded accusations.”

He said Gui had made it clear he did not want to see a Swedish doctor and added that China had hoped Sweden would respect his wishes.

The bookseller, owner of a publishing house specializing in books critical of the Communist Party of China, had disappeared from Thailand toward the end of 2015 and reappeared months later under detention in China, where authorities accused him and five other booksellers of selling books banned in the country.

During his detention, Gui confessed to a hit-and-run case in 2003, in which a man was killed and served a two year prison sentence, which ended in October 2017.

In a media appearance in February, the bookseller had criticized Sweden and said he had been manipulated by the European country.
 

