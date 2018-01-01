

Almost 200 Members of UK Military Investigating Alleged Poisoning of Ex-Spy



LONDON – Almost 200 members of the United Kingdom military have been deployed to a southern English town to investigate the alleged poisoning with a nerve agent of a former spy and his daughter, a defense ministry spokesperson told EFE on Friday.



Forensic analysis concluded that ex-spy Sergei Skripal, 66, who was convicted of high treason in Moscow in 2006 for passing state secrets to the British, and his daughter Yulia, 33, fell suddenly ill and remained in critical condition after they were exposed to a nerve agent on Sunday evening, the UK’s home secretary Amber Rudd said Thursday.



Among the 180 deployed personnel are marines, Royal Air Force staff and chemical weapons and decontamination experts, said the ministry spokesperson.



But Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday there was no concrete evidence that his country was involved, only television reports in which journalists said that if Moscow was behind the alleged attack, the response would be severe.



“It’s not serious, it’s pure propaganda and the height of hysteria,” he said during a press conference in Addis Ababa, adding that Russia would be willing to help in an investigation, but that it had to occur through official channels.



Four years after his conviction, Skripal was granted asylum in the UK as part of a prisoner swap.



This latest attack on British soil harbored echoes of the 2006 assassination in London of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko.



A UK public inquiry concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorized Litvinenko’s murder, a finding that the Kremlin has vehemently denied.



