

Millions March Through World Cities to Mark Women’s Day, Urge Equality



MADRID – Major cities across the world took stock on Friday after it became evident that millions of people had marched through streets demanding equality and an end to gender violence on the occasion of International Women’s Day.



In Spain, leading trade unions UGT (General Workers Union) and CCOO (Workers’ Commissions) called for a nationwide strike and on Friday they published figures indicating that 6.2 million workers had observed the stoppages and one million people had ignored winter rain and drizzle to march through the streets and boulevards of downtown Madrid.



“The marches overflowed the streets, after the strike was observed by more than six million workers,” CCOO said in a statement.



A wave of purple, the equality movement’s color, streamed from Madrid’s Atocha railway station, past the renowned Prado Museum, and flowed onto the Gran Vía shopping avenue before finishing at Plaza de España (Spain Square).



Government figures had initially said some 170,000 people had attended the march in the capital, but photographs and video images quite clearly contradicted this calculation.



In the northeastern port city of Barcelona, hundreds of thousands more – 360,000 according to UGT – took to the streets in morning and evening marches under the slogan “We’re stopping to change everything,” calling for an end to discrimination and gender-based violence.



Similar rallies were held throughout Spain, with images from cities as diverse as Gijón in the north to Valencia in the east, flooding news bulletins and social media.



The marches, flocked by people carrying placards calling for “Equality,” “Justice” or declaring messages like “I don’t want your catcalls, I want your respect,” formed part of a worldwide movement, which this year took place under the theme “#PressforProgress.”



Similar marches took place in other European cities, the United States, as well as in South American countries like Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia, as seen in epa images.



“With the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Global Gender Gap Report findings telling us that gender parity is over 200 years away – there has never been a more important time to keep motivated and #PressforProgress,” the organizers said.



