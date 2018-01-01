

Tibetan Activists Protest at China Embassy on Eve of 1959 Revolt



NEW DELHI – Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Chinese Embassy in the Indian capital Friday to urge the global community to hold China accountable for alleged atrocities in the Himalayan region, on the eve of the 59th anniversary of a Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule.



Around 50 protesters, some waving Tibet’s traditional flag, and others carrying posters that read “Tibet is not a part of China” joined the demonstration, an epa journalist reported.



Some 200 Indian security officers were outside the embassy and they detained several protesters.



The Tibetan Youth Congress, which organized the protest, said in a statement that in the last 59 years Tibetans have stood up against the Chinese government with courage and determination.



“Tibet today faces a life-and-death situation. Tibet continues to burn,” said a statement by the TYC, the largest Tibetan nonprofit in exile, based in the north Indian town of Dharamsala.



“As long as the occupation continues, and as long as the communist government continues with their hardline policies – the struggle and resistance of Tibetans will continue,” TYC President Tenzing Jigme said.



More than 152 Tibetans have self-immolated inside Tibet since 2009, protesting against the Communist Party rule, which was imposed on the Buddhist-majority area in 1950, the TYC said.



After a failed uprising against the Chinese takeover, the Dalai Lama, the Buddhist spiritual leader, fled the country and sought asylum in India, where he has lived since then and where his supporters operate a government-in-exile.



On Wednesday, India, which has been trying to mend ties with China after a prolonged border stand-off, had banned Tibetan activists from holding any anti-China protests in the capital to mark the anniversary of the uprising.



