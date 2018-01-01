

Islamic State Claims Suicide Attack against Shias in Kabul



CAIRO – The Islamic State terror group on Friday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack against the Shia Hazara minority in western Kabul, which killed at least 10 people and wounded another 18.



In an unverified statement on the Telegram app, the IS said that the attacker, Uzman al Jarasani, had targeted a group of Shias near a Husseiniya (Shia place of worship), wearing an explosive vest.



“The suicide attacker wanted to target the gathering but was identified by the police some 80 meters (262 feet) from the spot, and then he detonated his suicide vest,” Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid told EFE.



The attack took place shortly after 11 am, near an area where members of the Hazara community had gathered to mark the death anniversary of a Shia leader of their community, Abdul Ali Mazari.



The IS statement harshly criticized the Shia minority and its deceased leader and called him a “false idol.”



Meanwhile, spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Health, Wahidullah Majroh told EFE that so far, four hospitals in Kabul have received the bodies of nine people and are treating the 18, who were injured.



Thousands of people had gathered, including political representatives, parliament members and government officials, to commemorate the killing of Mazari – who founded the Hezbi Wahdat party – by the Taliban in 1995.



Members of this Shia minority are often targeted by insurgent groups such as the Taliban and the IS in Afghanistan.



In July 2016, an IS suicide attack against a group of Hazara protesters had killed more than 80 and wounded another 230.



Kabul has been witnessing one of its bloodiest periods with frequent rebel attacks, including in January when an ambulance bomb had exploded in the middle of the street in downtown Kabul killing more than a 100 people.



