

Aid Convoy Enters Syria’s Ghouta amid Reports of Renewed Airstrikes



BEIRUT – A convoy carrying humanitarian aid to civilians trapped in a besieged enclave outside the Syrian capital has successfully crossed the frontline, a day after the operation was initially postponed due to an outbreak of hostilities, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria told EFE on Friday.



It was only the second time this week that aid has been delivered to Eastern Ghouta, an arable network of towns and satellite cities that has been blockaded by the Syrian regime and its allies for the last four years.



“The team crossed the frontline and is heading to Douma now,” Ingy Sedky, spokesperson for the ICRC in Syria told EFE. “It’s not a new convoy, just the remainder of the aid we couldn’t deliver last Monday.”



Friday’s convoy consisted of 13 trucks transporting 2,400 food parcels and 3,240 bags of flour to be rationed between 12,000 people, according to the Red Cross.



“Hopefully next week there might be a bigger convoy with more aid including medical supplies,” Sedky said.



Just as the Red Cross confirmed that the aid convoy had passed through the checkpoints into the rebel-held zone, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British war monitor, reported renewed pro-government airstrikes against the city of Douma.



Local activists estimated that over 910 people have been killed in Eastern Ghouta since troops loyal to Bashar al-Assad’s government and its main international backer, Russia, ramped up a military offensive against the enclave on Feb. 18.



The almost incessant barrage brought around a desperate humanitarian crisis in the region, with huge damage to civilian life compounded by an almost total destruction of infrastructure.



The international community clamored to draw up a 30-day cease-fire applicable to the entirety of Syria but although the bid was adopted by the United Nations Security Council, it was never observed.



Russia, which forced amendments to the UN resolution, went on to undermine the initiative by introducing a daily five-hour cease-fire in Eastern Ghouta, although that, too, failed to take hold.



