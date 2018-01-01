 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Defensa y Justicia Trumps over Cali de America, Advances in Copa Sudamericana

CALI, Colombia – Argentine soccer club Defensa y Justicia progressed to the second stage of the Copa Sudamericana, defeating Colombia’s America de Cali 0-3 on Thursday.

The Colombian team, playing at home, was unable to hold on to the 1-0 advantage from the first leg of the match.

Goals from Fernando Marquez, Leonel Miranda and Nicolas Fernandez did irreparable damage to Cali, who lost their third consecutive game, after having faced defeat to Atletico Nacional and Millonarios in the local league.

Right from the start, the Argentine club dominated play with possession against an erring Cali, and after 13 minutes Marquez overturned the visitors’ deficit from the first leg.

Cali tried to fight back in the second half with a few shots on goal, before Miranda Leonel made it 0-2 at the 65th minute with a powerful long-distance shot.

With Cali now needing two goals to progress to the next round, they opted for more offensive tactics, but to no avail as Nicolas Fernandez made it 0-3, destroying all the hopes of the home team.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved