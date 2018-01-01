

Defensa y Justicia Trumps over Cali de America, Advances in Copa Sudamericana



CALI, Colombia – Argentine soccer club Defensa y Justicia progressed to the second stage of the Copa Sudamericana, defeating Colombia’s America de Cali 0-3 on Thursday.



The Colombian team, playing at home, was unable to hold on to the 1-0 advantage from the first leg of the match.



Goals from Fernando Marquez, Leonel Miranda and Nicolas Fernandez did irreparable damage to Cali, who lost their third consecutive game, after having faced defeat to Atletico Nacional and Millonarios in the local league.



Right from the start, the Argentine club dominated play with possession against an erring Cali, and after 13 minutes Marquez overturned the visitors’ deficit from the first leg.



Cali tried to fight back in the second half with a few shots on goal, before Miranda Leonel made it 0-2 at the 65th minute with a powerful long-distance shot.



With Cali now needing two goals to progress to the next round, they opted for more offensive tactics, but to no avail as Nicolas Fernandez made it 0-3, destroying all the hopes of the home team.



