 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Kim Jong-un Promises Not to Wake Up Moon with More Missile Tests

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has promised to stop waking up the South Korean president with fresh missile launches at night, according to a statement Friday by the presidential office in Seoul.

During a historic meeting with a South Korean delegation in Pyongyang on Monday, Kim said that owing to the North’s repeated missile tests, South Korean President Moon Jae-in have been waking up at dawn to convene National Security Council meetings.

Kim added jokingly they have now decided to stop waking up President Moon.

During the dinner, which was held in an amicable ambience, Kim praised the good reception North Korean delegates received in February when they had traveled to the South for the Winter Olympics.

The North Korean leader also said that if President Moon continued dialogue with him, the crisis in the Korean peninsula could be resolved with ease.

The South Korean delegation that took part in the meeting with the North Korean leader had also announced his offer to meet with President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Trump had accepted the offer, and the meeting, which will take place in May, will be the first ever between a North Korean and a US leader.
 

