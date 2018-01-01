 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Neuville Wins First Super Special Stage of Rally Mexico

GUANAJUATO, Mexico – World Rally Championship Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20) of Belgium won the first stage of Rally Mexico 2018 on the streets of Guanajuato on Thursday.

Neuville took 2 minutes and 6.7 seconds to cover the 2.53 kilometer (1.57 miles) route, which passes through the city’s historic silver mine tunnels.

Estonian rally driver Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris) and France’s Sebastien Ogier, who is the reigning world champion, finished 1.9s and 2s behind the leader, in second and third place respectively.

Jari-Matti Latvala and Esapekka Lappi of Finland finished 2.5s and 2.9s behind Neuville to complete the top five positions.

Nine-time World Championship winner Sebastien Loeb (Citroen C3) of France, who returned after a three-year absence, finished tenth, 4.7s behind Neuville.

On Friday, the drivers will cover the 26.05km Duarte – Derramadero stage, followed by the 31.44km stage of El Chocolate and then by 17.23km Ortega.

They will also race through a very special street in the city of Leon and at night, through two other special streets in the Autódromo de León.

The 22 stages of the event cover 345.6km through the cities of Leon, Guanajuato, Silao, and Irapuato in central Mexico’s Guanajuato state.
 

