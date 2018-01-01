 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 17 Dead in Attacks against Security Posts in Afghanistan

KABUL – At least 17 members of the Afghan security forces were killed, and 12 were injured in several attacks on checkpoints in the province of Takhar in northeastern Afghanistan, official sources told EFE on Friday.

The provincial governor’s spokesperson, Sanatullah Timori, said dozens of Taliban fighters assaulted police and Afghan military posts at 10:00 pm on Thursday in the Khwaja Ghar district.

“Fight continued till 1:00 am and after a fierce fighting and a good resistance from the security forces unfortunately two check posts were captured by Taliban in which 17 security forces were martyred and 12 were injured,” he added.

Timori pointed out in the attack 10 members of the Afghan local police and seven soldiers were killed while another nine members of the security forces were wounded.

He said that more troops were deployed Friday in the area, although it had already been cleared of the insurgents.

Although authorities have blamed the Taliban for the assault, no group has claimed responsibility yet.

The Khawaja-Ghar area where the assault took place shares its border with the Dasht-e-Archi district of the neighboring province of Kunduz, where the Taliban have a strong presence and from where they coordinate attacks, according to Timori.

The attack comes after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Wednesday offered to hold talks with the Taliban without any preconditions.

The Taliban is yet to respond to Ghani’s offer, that also included political recognition for the rebel group and restarting the peace process to end the more than 16 years of conflict.

Afghanistan is going through one of its bloodiest phases after the end of the NATO mission in 2015, which, however, continues to be present in the country to train Afghan forces.
 

