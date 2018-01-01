

Upcoming Kim-Trump Meeting Historic, South Korea’s Moon Says



SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump agreeing to attend a summit in May is a historic milestone in achieving peace on the Korean peninsula.



In a message through the presidential spokesperson, Moon said the meeting in May will be a milestone for making peace in the Korean peninsula possible, and if Trump and Kim meet after the inter-Korean summit, complete denuclearization of the peninsula would be on the correct path.



The South Korean president lauded the courage and wisdom of leaders in Washington and Pyongyang, especially Trump who readily accepted the invitation of Kim, and said they will receive praise not only from the Korean people but from all over the world.



The head of the South Korean government added that Seoul will also try and make the best use of this opportunity that has appeared like a miracle.



Moon announced that he has asked his chief of staff Im Jong-seok to make preparations of his upcoming summit with Kim at the inter-Korean border in April.



Moon’s words come after the announcement that Kim and Trump will meet in May and that Pyongyang has offered to suspend its nuclear weapons tests to address a process of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



If a summit between the US and North Korean leaders does take place, it will be the first ever of its kind between the two countries.



