 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Oil & Energy (Click here for more)

Japan Says New US Tariff on Steel, Aluminum Imports Regrettable

TOKYO – Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono called on Friday the US-approved tariff measures on steel and aluminum imports regrettable, and warned they can damage bilateral trade relations.

“These measures could make a significant impact on the economic and cooperative relationship between Japan and the US who are allies, and as well as on world economy,” Kono said in a statement, following a cabinet meeting.

Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Hiroshige Seko, called it a unilateral retaliatory measure and said Japan will study a possible response within the framework of the World Trade Organization.

US President Donald Trump had on Thursday signed the imposition of 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum with initial exemptions for Mexico and Canada.

“The actions we are taking today are not a matter of choice; they are a matter of necessity for our security,” Trump said during an event at the White House.

Japan in 2017 exported approximately 1.78 million tons of steel products to the US, which is ranked seventh as destination for Japanese steel exports, according to US data.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved