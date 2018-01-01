

Peruvian Sentenced to Death for Killing 6 People in Japan



TOKYO – A Japanese court sentenced to death Peruvian Jonathan Nakada on Friday for murdering six people in the town of Kumagaya, about 60 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, in September 2015.



Younger brother of Peru’s most prolific serial murderer, Nakada, 32, was sentenced to die for robbery and murder, according to the District Court of Saitama, north of Tokyo.



Two minors were among Nakada’s victims, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.



While Nakada’s defense said that he suffers from schizophrenia and was not aware of his actions, the prosecution acknowledged the claim but argued that the accused was able to distinguish between right and wrong.



Nakada had been living in Japan for a decade at the time of the crimes and has been in custody since October 2015.



He was accused of breaking into three houses in Kumagaya, stealing money and other valuables and murdering the tenants between Sept. 14-16, 2015.



The victims were Minoru Tasaki, 55, and his wife, Misae, 53, Kazuyo Shiraishi,84, and 41-year-old Miwako Kato and her two daughters, 10-year-old Misaki and 7-year-old Haruka, whose bodies were found stabbed and hidden in a closet of their home in Kumagaya.



During a court hearing on Feb. 9, Nakada said he did not remember killing anyone and proved his schizophrenia in a psychiatric test. The outcome contrasted with an evaluation conducted earlier at the request of prosecutors that said the man does not suffer from mental illness.



The perpetrator’s full name is Vayron Jonathan Nakada Ludena. He is the younger brother of Pedro Pablo Nakada Ludena, the “Apostle of Death,” who in 2007 was sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering 18 people, although he was subsequently transferred to a mental hospital due to his paranoid schizophrenia.



