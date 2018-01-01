

Peru to Play Friendly Match against Germany in September



LIMA – The Peruvian soccer team will play a friendly match against Germany in September after the participation of both teams in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) announced Thursday.



If they do not vie with each other in this year’s World Cup, the match in September will be the second time that Peru and Germany take the field together since the FIFA World Cup in Mexico in 1970, when the South American team was defeated by the German 3-1.



The FPF has not yet specified the date or where the match will take place, although local media suggest that it would be on Sept. 8 in Germany.



Before the 2018 World Cup the Peruvian team plans to play against Croatia and Iceland later this month in the United States; against Scotland in May, in Lima; and against Sweden and Saudi Arabia, in June in Europe.



