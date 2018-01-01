

Colombia to Play Egypt in Pre-World Cup Friendly



BOGOTA – Colombia will play against Egypt in a friendly match in Italy in the final stage of preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, an official said Thursday.



The president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramon Jesurun, told reporters that the match against Egypt was scheduled for June 1.



This will be the third warm-up match for the Colombian football team this year, as the first one will be played on March 23 against France in Paris, and the second one against Australia on March 28 in England.



Egypt is part of group A, which also includes Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.



The Colombian football team is also due to have another friendly pre-World Cup match in June before traveling to Kazan, where Colombia’s team base camp is located.



Jesurun said that the 2018 World Cup for the Colombian team will begin in Bogota, where it will stay for three or four days to play a farewell match.



Then the team will leave for Spain or Italy, where it will stay for about two weeks for the final stage of the preparations, the director said.



Colombia is part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H, with Japan, Senegal and Poland.



