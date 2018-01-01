 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Colombia to Play Egypt in Pre-World Cup Friendly

BOGOTA – Colombia will play against Egypt in a friendly match in Italy in the final stage of preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, an official said Thursday.

The president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramon Jesurun, told reporters that the match against Egypt was scheduled for June 1.

This will be the third warm-up match for the Colombian football team this year, as the first one will be played on March 23 against France in Paris, and the second one against Australia on March 28 in England.

Egypt is part of group A, which also includes Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

The Colombian football team is also due to have another friendly pre-World Cup match in June before traveling to Kazan, where Colombia’s team base camp is located.

Jesurun said that the 2018 World Cup for the Colombian team will begin in Bogota, where it will stay for three or four days to play a farewell match.

Then the team will leave for Spain or Italy, where it will stay for about two weeks for the final stage of the preparations, the director said.

Colombia is part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H, with Japan, Senegal and Poland.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved