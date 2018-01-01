 
Caracas,
Saturday
March 10,2018
 
Japan’s Abe Praises Change in Pyongyang’s Stance

TOKYO – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised on Friday the change in the position of North Korea and its willingness to discuss nuclear disarmament with the United States.

“North Korea expressed an intention for dialogue for denuclearization. I appreciate this change,” Abe said in a statement to the media, adding that “this is a result of the international community’s continuation of high-level pressure.”

Abe’s remarks came after his telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, who briefed the prime minister.

The Japanese Prime Minister also said that he will meet with Trump in the United States in April and analyze potential contacts with Pyongyang, and stressed that he “100 percent” agreed with the US leader when dealing with North Korean issues.

“The stance by Japan and the US remains unchanged – that they will continue their maximum pressure until North Korea takes concrete action toward complete, verifiable and irreversible disposal of its nuclear and missile programs,” the prime minister said.

The Japanese government has been skeptical about the current rapprochement on the Korean peninsula, which stemmed from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, and warned that previous attempts to negotiate with North Korea to achieve denuclearization had ended in failure.

Trump accepted Friday North Korea’s proposal to hold the summit by May, according to the South Korean delegates who met with Kim Jong-un earlier this week in Pyongyang.

During their trip to Pyongyang, South Korea’s high-level delegation agreed to hold an inter-Korean leader summit with the North on their border in April.
 

