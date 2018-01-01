

Trump to Maintain Sanctions against North Korea until Agreement Reached



WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Thursday shortly after agreeing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he will maintain the sanctions against Pyongyang until a deal is reached.



“Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!!” Trump wrote on Twitter.



Trump also highlighted that Kim “talked about denuclearization with the South Korean representatives” and that there will be “no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time.”



South Korean representatives traveled to Washington on Thursday to deliver to Trump a letter which Kim had handed to them on Monday during their meeting in Pyongyang.



At that meeting in the North Korean capital, Kim “expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” said the head of South Korea’s National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, who led Seoul’s delegation to Washington.



“President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization,” Chung told reporters.



