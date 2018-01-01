 
Caracas,
Friday
March 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Trump to Maintain Sanctions against North Korea until Agreement Reached

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Thursday shortly after agreeing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that he will maintain the sanctions against Pyongyang until a deal is reached.

“Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump also highlighted that Kim “talked about denuclearization with the South Korean representatives” and that there will be “no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time.”

South Korean representatives traveled to Washington on Thursday to deliver to Trump a letter which Kim had handed to them on Monday during their meeting in Pyongyang.

At that meeting in the North Korean capital, Kim “expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” said the head of South Korea’s National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, who led Seoul’s delegation to Washington.

“President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization,” Chung told reporters.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved