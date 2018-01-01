 
Caracas,
Friday
March 9,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dortmund Upended 2-1 by Visiting Salzburg in Europa League

DORTMUND, Germany – Borussia Dortmund, one of the favorites to win the 2017-2018 Europa League, stumbled badly on Thursday with a 2-1 loss to Red Bull Salzburg.

The reigning Austrian champions were far the better side for long spells of the contest against Dortmund, currently third in the Bundesliga.

Trailing 2-0 after conceding twice to Valon Berisha, whose first goal came on a penalty, the home side improved after 19-year-old US international Christian Pulisic was sent on for Mario Götze in the 61st minute.

Barely a minute after entering the match, Pulisic delivered a cross that Andre Schürrle transformed into a goal to narrow the gap and lay the basis for Dortmund to recover in the second leg.
 

