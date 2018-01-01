 
Caracas,
Friday
March 9,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Venezuelan Triple-Jumper Rojas Praises Spain’s Peleteiro

CARACAS – Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas, a two-time world champion in the triple jump, congratulated Spanish rival and training mate Ana Peleteiro on Thursday for winning the bronze when they faced each other last weekend.

“I want to congratulate Ana Peleteiro, my training mate. The truth is that she is a very good athlete,” Rojas said at a press conference in Caracas.

“Her career had hit a bump, but I think she found the right path with Ivan Pedroso, with ‘Team Pedroso,’” Rojas said.

Pedroso, the 2000 Olympic champion in the long jump, coaches both Rojas and Peleteiro.

Rojas, 22, renewed her triple jump world champion title last Saturday at the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England, followed by Jamaican Kimberly Williams and Peleteiro, who won her first medal at an international event in the adult category.

On Monday, Peleteiro recognized Pedroso’s support, saying that the renowned trainer had always helped her very much.

“I hope that she will be among the world’s best for many years to come, that she will continue training with me and that we will keep having world-class performances in each competition,” Rojas said of her Spanish competitor.

She also spoke warmly about her most important rival, Colombian Caterine Ibarguen, who missed out on the opportunity to compete in Birmingham because of an injury.

Ibarguen “has inspired me from the beginning and she has been the athlete who I have always admired,” Rojas said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved