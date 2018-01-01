HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Venezuelan Triple-Jumper Rojas Praises Spain’s Peleteiro



CARACAS – Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas, a two-time world champion in the triple jump, congratulated Spanish rival and training mate Ana Peleteiro on Thursday for winning the bronze when they faced each other last weekend.



“I want to congratulate Ana Peleteiro, my training mate. The truth is that she is a very good athlete,” Rojas said at a press conference in Caracas.



“Her career had hit a bump, but I think she found the right path with Ivan Pedroso, with ‘Team Pedroso,’” Rojas said.



Pedroso, the 2000 Olympic champion in the long jump, coaches both Rojas and Peleteiro.



Rojas, 22, renewed her triple jump world champion title last Saturday at the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England, followed by Jamaican Kimberly Williams and Peleteiro, who won her first medal at an international event in the adult category.



On Monday, Peleteiro recognized Pedroso’s support, saying that the renowned trainer had always helped her very much.



“I hope that she will be among the world’s best for many years to come, that she will continue training with me and that we will keep having world-class performances in each competition,” Rojas said of her Spanish competitor.



She also spoke warmly about her most important rival, Colombian Caterine Ibarguen, who missed out on the opportunity to compete in Birmingham because of an injury.



Ibarguen “has inspired me from the beginning and she has been the athlete who I have always admired,” Rojas said.



CARACAS – Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas, a two-time world champion in the triple jump, congratulated Spanish rival and training mate Ana Peleteiro on Thursday for winning the bronze when they faced each other last weekend.“I want to congratulate Ana Peleteiro, my training mate. The truth is that she is a very good athlete,” Rojas said at a press conference in Caracas.“Her career had hit a bump, but I think she found the right path with Ivan Pedroso, with ‘Team Pedroso,’” Rojas said.Pedroso, the 2000 Olympic champion in the long jump, coaches both Rojas and Peleteiro.Rojas, 22, renewed her triple jump world champion title last Saturday at the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England, followed by Jamaican Kimberly Williams and Peleteiro, who won her first medal at an international event in the adult category.On Monday, Peleteiro recognized Pedroso’s support, saying that the renowned trainer had always helped her very much.“I hope that she will be among the world’s best for many years to come, that she will continue training with me and that we will keep having world-class performances in each competition,” Rojas said of her Spanish competitor.She also spoke warmly about her most important rival, Colombian Caterine Ibarguen, who missed out on the opportunity to compete in Birmingham because of an injury.Ibarguen “has inspired me from the beginning and she has been the athlete who I have always admired,” Rojas said. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

