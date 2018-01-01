

Arsenal Impresses in 2-0 Away Win to AC Milan



MILAN, Italy – Arsenal snapped a four-match losing streak on Thursday with a solid 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the first leg of a Europa League round-of-16 clash.



Eliminated weeks ago from the FA Cup – which they won last year – and losers to Manchester City in last weekend’s EFL Cup final, the Gunners are 13 points out of the top four places in the Premier League, leaving beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger desperate for success in the Europa League.



The hosts, undefeated in their last three games, were outclassed by Arsenal’s skill players.



Led by the mercurial Mesut Özil, who assisted on both goals, the Gunners dominated in every aspect of the contest.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who arrived from Manchester United during the winter transfer window, put the visitors ahead in the 15th minute and Welsh international Aaron Ramsey made it 2-0 for Arsenal with a goal in the final minute of the first half.



Only the intervention of the crossbar prevented Mkhitaryan from getting a second goal that practically guaranteed Arsenal’s spot in the quarterfinals.



