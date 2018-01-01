HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Kany Garcia Returns to Solo Songwriting (VIDEO)



MIAMI – Puerto Rican singer Kany Garcia said on Thursday that she intends for her fifth studio album to be an alternative to urban music.



The album’s title track, “Para siempre,” is a ballad defending the idea of eternal love and already has reached 3 million views on YouTube after its release just three weeks ago.



“It is a song that has existed for many years,” she told EFE, adding that it sets the tone for the album, which is a melange of songs that did not make it onto past albums.



The record is the product of “much growth” and “greater maturity” and the numbers were all written by Garcia – something she had not done since her 2011 self-titled album – which won one of her three Latin Grammys.



Garcia, born to a Spanish father and Puerto Rican mother, advocated for singer-songwriters of romantic music, refuting the notion that the only way to earn a place as a musician is by doing “urban music,” or by performing scantily clad, in the case of women.



“There has to be room for something else,” she said. “It can’t be that there’s room for my singing only by shaking my body.”



Known for such hits as “Hoy ya me voy,” “Feliz” and “Duele menos,” the artist criticized women’s lack of visibility in Latin music, adding that Jennifer Lopez was the only female performing at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards.







