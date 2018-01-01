

President Announces Bill to Reach Gender Equity in Argentina



BUENOS AIRES – Argentina’s Mauricio Macri announced on Wednesday a bill to advance toward gender equality and foster equal economic opportunities to eliminate the pay gap between men and women.



“We cannot allow a woman to earn less than a man,” he said during a speech in Buenos Aires commemorating International Women’s Day. “It makes no sense and there is no explanation for those of us who work alongside them every day.”



Last week, during his traditional speech before Congress marking the opening of the year’s legislative session, Macri demanded measures be taken to that effect and spoke about the proposal to debate the decriminalization of abortion – despite being against it himself – and for “all voices to be heard” on the matter.



He said on Thursday that equal payment established by law “must be a reality in every corner of the country” starting with women’s first jobs.



“We all know that women devote twice as much time to unpaid jobs, which limits their chances of making plans for the future,” Macri said. “There is a mistaken idea that there are jobs for women and (other) jobs for men.”



The Argentine leader also condemned gender violence, calling it one of the main problems affecting the country and resulting in almost 300 deaths of women each year.



This is “one of the most pressing, most painful injustices,” he said. “It is about ending violence for good and that is why we always arrive at the same point: the education we give our children.”



