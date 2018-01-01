 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kittel Wins 2nd Stage of Tirreno-Adriatico

CAMAIORE, Italy – Germany’s Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) won on Thursday the second stage of the 2018 Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, while Australian rider Patrick Bevin (BMC) did well enough to put him in the leader’s blue jersey.

The 29-year-old German prevailed over Slovakian world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a hectic final sprint to the finish line in Follonica.

Kittel posted a time of 4:12.24 for an average speed of 40 km/h (24.8 mph).

Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) and Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) finished third and fourth, respectively, followed in fifth by Bevin.

Bevin climbs to first place in the general classification, where BMC teammates Damiano Caruso, Greg Van Avermaet and Rohan Dennis are holding down the next three spots.

The peloton was scattered by a crash 7 km from the finish line, but Kittel’s Katusha teammates were able to regroup quickly and provide him with a lead-out for the sprint.

Friday’s third stage, from Follonica to Trevi, includes two climbs.
 

