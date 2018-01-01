 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

UEFA Targets PSG over Incidents at Real Madrid Match

MADRID – UEFA announced on Thursday the opening of disciplinary proceedings against Paris Saint-Germain for incidents that took place during this week’s Champions League round-of-16 clash against Real Madrid.

The charges spring from the behavior of PSG supporters in the stands for Tuesday’s contest at Parc des Princes in Paris.

The club violated several regulations by failing to stop the fans from setting off flares and flashing laser pointers during the match and by not keeping stairways clear, UEFA said.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body said that it will deal with the case on March 22.

The body previously fined PSG 40,000 euros (about $50,000) after its fans lit flares during a Champions League’s group stage match against Bayern Munich.
 

